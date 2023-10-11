Tinubu appoints new heads for NCC, NPOST, others

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of new and returning chief executives to fresh terms in office across multiple agencies under the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

According to the statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Aminu Maida is appointed the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC; Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director/CEO, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited, NIGCOMSAT.

The DG /CEO, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA is Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; Dr. Vincent Olatunji is the National Commissioner/CEO, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, NDPC, while Tola Odeyemi is the Postmaster General /CEO, Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST.

The statement also said: “Furthermore, in line with President Bola Tinubu’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion, the President has approved the appointment of a new Special Adviser to the President.

“Special Adviser to the President on Technology and Digital Economy — Idris Alubankudi.

“By this directive of the President, the above mentioned appointments take immediate effect.”