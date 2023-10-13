Tinubu appoints new CEOs for CAC, NEPZA, NIPC, ITF, others

Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers, CEOs, of several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale on Saturday said the appointments were in line with his resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country.

The new CEOs are : Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN, Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Kamar Bakrin, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) and

Olufemi Ogunyemi, Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

Others are, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi, Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii.

The President also appointed Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke as CEO Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Rabiu Olowo, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Anthony Atuche, CFA,

Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE);



“Veronica Safiya Ndanusa, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB), Lucia Shittu, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) and Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The statement further said, “In view of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration, President Bola Tinubu expects all new appointees in this critical sector to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

“By this directive of the President, all of the above listed appointments take immediate effect.”