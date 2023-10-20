Tinubu appoints Chira as Auditor-General of the Federation

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Mr. Shaakaa Chira as the substantive Auditor-General of the Federation, as recommended by the Federal Civil Service Commission.

This was contained via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on Friday in Abuja.

The statement read: “By powers vested in him by Section 86 of the 1999 Constitution (Amended), the President approved Mr. Chira’s appointment after the Federal Civil Service Commission conducted a screening exercise that identified Mr. Chira as the most qualified candidate who had also scored the highest in the examination amongst all qualified candidates for the office.”

The statement further stated that the President expects the new Auditor-General to justify the confidence reposed in him and to live up to the high expectations that Nigerians have concerning the execution of the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration.

Chira’s appointment comes 15 months after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arraigned his substantive predecessor, Ahmed Idris at a federal capital territory high court over allegations of N80 billion fraud.

In May 2022, Idris was arrested in Kano after he failed to respond to invitations by the commission to answer questions over the allegation.

Two days later, Idris was suspended indefinitely “without pay” by then minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Ahmed.