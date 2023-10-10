This madness of Chicago State University must stop now — Agbakoba

*Agbakoba

Former President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN, has said the Supreme Court should be allowed to make a judicial pronouncement on the Chicago State University, CSU, certificate of President Bola Tunubu, rather than heating up the polity.

Agbakoba, whose position was contained in a statement he issued to newsmen on Monday said: ”This madness of Chicago State University must stop now,” berated lawyers who he said had continued with their media trial on the television regarding the issue.

The statement read, “The cacophony of discordant voices on Tinubu/Atiku over the certificate matter is completely out of hand.

”This utter nonsense from armchair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously. Please can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court.“”I am so ashamed to see lawyers on television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful!

”I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and newspapers. I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a court of law.

”Can we please stop heating up our country!!! Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop.”