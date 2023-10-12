There’s no discrepancy in Obi’s certificates — Labour Party counters Lamidi Apapa

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has dismissed claims by one of its expelled members, Abayomi Arabambi, that the party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has discrepancies in his certificates.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, in a telephone interview with Vanguard on Thursday, said, “Arabambi, is obviously doing the bidding of his paymasters who are desperate to destroy our party and distract Nigerians from further querying the less than transparent credentials of President Bola Tinubu.

“He should try something else. Our candidate, Peter Gregory Obi, is a known figure whose parentage, birth, schools attended and record of public service, has never been in dispute.

“Like our candidate himself said publicly yesterday, some of his mates at the University of Nigeria Nsukka are alive. In fact, they are holding high office in the management team of the University today, this can be verified.

“His certificates are in public domain and can be scrutinized by any interested Nigerian.

Obi has not and will not hire a battery of lawyers to try to block the release of his academic records- he has released them himself. We challenge Arabambi’s principal to do the same and save our nation further embarrassment.”