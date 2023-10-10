‘There’s army of Jezebel daughters now in Nollywood’ – Charles Inojie

Popular comic-actor and director, Charles Inojie has stated that there’s an army of Jezebel daughters now in the Nigerian movie industry, fueling more issues around s€x-for-role.

Speaking during the latest episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Inojie stated that it’s a two-way thing in the movie industry now between desperate budding actresses and directors or producers who are not properly formed.

He said, “There are some actresses who can do anything just to be in front of the camera. And when you meet a character who is not properly formed as the director or producer, he will fall. So, there are actresses like that. The issue of s€x-for-role is not just one-way. It is a two-way thing.

“There is also an army of Jezebel daughters looking for directors and producers to fall… So, the level of desperation among some of these girls is also an issue.

“That’s why they are quick to fall into the traps set by a lot of producers and directors with characters that are not properly formed; people who came from very shaky backgrounds.”