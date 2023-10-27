‘The Delborough’ will boost tourism in Lagos, Nigeria – Oba Lawal

By Fortune Eromosele

His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland) has said that the newest and most luxurious hotel in Africa, The Delborough Lagos to be officially commissioned in the coming weeks, would attract tourism to Nigeria and Lagos in particular.

Oba Lawal who is among the eminent Nigerians appointed to The Delborough’s Board, spoke during the official inauguration of the Board recently in Lagos, Nigeria.

The respected Lagos monarch was unequivocal when he said, “The Delborough Lagos will boost tourism in Lagos State and Nigeria taking into account its well thought-out operational guidelines, high quality standards, and target clientele.

“In its quest to showcase its luxury philosophy, The Delborough Lagos is primed to attract affluent and refined guests from across the globe who appreciate the finest quality of service and attention to guests’ needs.

The 5-story The Delborough Lagos with its elegant accommodations and sophisticated state-of-the-art luxury facilities is located at Plot 1502, Bishop Aboyade Cole Close, Opposite Krispy Kreme, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

The 9-member Board headed by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), consists of: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome SAN,OFR, FCIArb, PhD; Usman Alkali Baba CFR; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam PhD, FNIA; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, OON and Dr. Linus Idahosa.