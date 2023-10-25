‘The Delborough’ is therapeutic super luxury facility – Ozekhome

By Fortune Eromosele

Rights Activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Prof. (Chief) Mike Ozekhome, CON, OFR, FCIArb, PhD has said that The Delborough Lagos is not just a hotel but a place of therapy, given its world-class standard and services.

The household name with a storied career in the Nigerian legal landscape was recently appointed as a Board Member of The Delborough along with eight other prominent and influential Nigerians who have made their marks in different fields of human endeavour.

Prof. (Chief) Ozekhome made the remarks while addressing journalists shortly after the official inauguration of the Board recently in Lagos.

He said, “If you see the quality of people that make the Board, starting from our Chairman, the Obi of Onitsha; these are people who have built their names and brands over the years, and would never want to associate themselves with anything akin to failure.”

“Delborough Hotel Lagos is a form of therapy on its own – the services at The Delborough Lagos are beyond what I have tasted anywhere in the world”, the eminent legal luminary enthused.

“It is the place to come for expatriates, multinationals, UN, European Union and other international bodies in Nigeria”.