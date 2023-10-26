‘The Delborough’ Board is strongest in quality I ever chaired – Obi of Onitsha

By Fortune Eromosele

One of Africa’s most respected traditional rulers, the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (CFR) has said that the Board membership of The Delborough Lagos is one of the most strongest and illustrious he has ever chaired given the quality of its board members.

The revered monarch was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Board of what is being positioned as one of Africa’s most iconic luxury brand ahead of its upcoming commissioning in Lagos.

Igwe Alfred who has served in over 50 prestigious organisations in the public and private sectors as either Chairman or Board Member, made the remarks while addressing newsmen after the official inauguration of the 9-member Board in The Delborough Lagos recently.

The traditional ruler said, “I am grateful for the honour to serve on this Board. I must say that this is the biggest Board I have served as Chairman”.

“The Delborough Lagos has been planned and executed today to the highest levels of excellence. It is a top hotel in Nigeria that beats all international standards”, he added.

The Obi of Onitsha further stated, “This first-class hotel though taking off from Lagos Nigeria, will be replicated across continents. And with the calibre of people appointed into this Board, I can assure the public that the laid down standard of this luxury facility is going to be sustained.”

The 9-member Board headed by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe CFR, mni Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), consists of: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome SAN,OFR, FCIArb, PhD; Usman Alkali Baba CFR; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam PhD, FNIA; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, OON and Dr. Linus Idahosa.