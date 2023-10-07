TESCOM trains principals, VPs to refocus on current challenges

By Ebele Orakpo

Although Nigeria’s unemployment rate has been on the rise with thousands of youths in the job market, some employers said many of those seeking employment do not possess the requisite skills.

Based on this, the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, TESCOM, saddled with the responsibility of providing sustainable, efficient and effective capacity development for excellent performance in the post-Primary Teaching Service of Lagos State, among others, saw the need to organise a five-day executive training for principals and vice-principals of public post-primary schools in the state who will in turn train the students under their care.

The goal of the national policy on education is to raise students who are useful to themselves and to society.

As Clive Staples Lewis, British writer, literary scholar, and theologian rightly said, ‘Education without values, as useful as it is, seems rather to make man a more clever devil’.

The training program with theme: Equipping and Empowering Students for life started on Tuesday, October 3 at the LCCI Conference Centre, Alausa and will end today, Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Speaking with Vanguard at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State TESCOM, Mrs. Olubusola Abidakun noted that the participants are newly appointed principals and vice-principals who needed to know what is expected of them.

”In any part of the world, you must onboard people because if you don’t onboard and train them, you can’t blame them.

“That is why even though they have been teachers all their lives, this new role is a role that they must know what is expected of them. There are stipulated expectations, dos and don’ts and things we expect from them.”

According to Abidakun, TESCOM wants the participants at the end of the day, to develop a total child.

“We don’t want them to be teachers that would teach them just knowledge or curriculum alone; there is something called KSA – Knowledge, Skills and Attitude and when a child is trained this way, he/she comes out as a total child, a confident child that cannot be swayed by the vicissitudes of life,” adding that there are so many evil going on in society but “when a child is properly trained in school, he/she will know how to flee from all appearances of evil and that is why at the end of this training, the Lagos State Government will continue to be proud of the teachers because for the past four consecutive years, they have been the best nationally and have won national awards consecutively.

“Of course, in years to come, in view of the THEMES Plus Agenda of the state government which include Education and Technology, Lagos will continue to be the best in public service in Nigeria.”

Also speaking, TESCOM’s Director of Training, Mr. Aina Adewale said the training will give the participants whom he described as directors, mindset changers, arrowheads in the teaching service, executors of LASG policy on the THEMES Plus Agenda, the technical, social and interactive skills and everything needed for them to be effective and efficient in their office.