Terrorists, not Israel attacked Gaza hospital – Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

By Biodun Busari

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has reacted to an explosion at an Al Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday which reportedly killed hundreds of people.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has blamed an Israeli airstrike and this has generated condemnations and outrage around the world.

Reacting, Netanyahu said the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were not responsible for the attack, adding that it was a failed rocket from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation that hit the hospital.

Posting on his X page, Netanyahu said, “The entire world should know it was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF.”

“Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children,” he added.

Speaking more on the deadly attack, he wrote, “An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.

“Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza.”