Terrorists kill Chief Imam, abduct hunters in Borno community

•Set Islamic books ablaze

•As NAF strikes kill over 22 terrorists in Borno

•Destroy terrorists explosive/weapons ordinances

By: Kingsley Omonobi & Ndahi Marama

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, yesterday, invaded Beneshiekh town, the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed the Chief Imam, Sheihk Baba Goni Muktar Malumti.

They also set ablaze some Islamic books belonging to the deceased.

The deceased was a renowned Islamic scholar and Chief Imam of Juma’at Mosque, Beneshiekh.

This came as another group of terrorists invaded Makinta Kururi village of Beneshiekh and abducted two hunters in separate renewed attacks.

Recall that last month, the younger brother of the Chief Imam was also killed by insurgents.

Beneshiekh located along the major Kano-Damaturu-Maiduguri highway, is about 70 kilometres drive to Maiduguri.

Confirming the incident, the Caretaker Chairman of Kaga council area, Mustapha Baima, expressed shock over the renewed attacks by terrorists, saying “Yes we received a distress call that Boko Haram terrorists gun down our Chief Imam of Beneshiekh Jummat Mosque in his house at about 1:15am on Monday.

“The terrorists first invaded the house of one Islamic Scholar (names withheld), but when they realized the picture they were carrying for execution did not resemble that of the Chief Imam as target, they asked him to go back to the house and remain quite.

“Thereafter, they went to another house where the Chief Imam was praying. The terrorists then opened fire on getting their target. The terrorists also set ablaze some Islamic Books after killing the Chief Imam.

“Another set of terrorists invaded Makinta Kururi and abducted two hunters. This is in addition to the killing of a younger brother to the late Chief Imam.”