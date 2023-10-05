Terrorists abduct 5 varsity students in Katsina, one suspect arrested

No fewer than five female students of the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, FUDMA, in Katsina State, have been abducted by suspected terrorists, with police confirming the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped in their residence, located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School, along Tsaskiya Road.

An eyewitness said the students were abducted in the early hours of yesterday at about 2:30 a.m.

“The terrorists invaded the students’ residential quarters which is located behind Mariamoh Ajiri International School in the early hours of today, resulting in the hoodlums abducting five female students of the University,” he said.

The Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq when contacted, also confirmed the incident via telephone.

He explained that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the incident, stating that the investigation was still ongoing with a view to rescue the abductees from the hands of the hoodlums.

“Yes, it is true, the incident has taken place but we have already arrested one suspect for now in connection with the incident and we are investigating the incident to unravel the circumstances surrounding it please,” Aliyu added.