Tension as revenue agents, Anambra community clash

By Vincent Ujumadu

TENSION is mounting in Okpoko, the slum area in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State following alleged violent activities of the state revenue agents who allegedly harass the people in the guise of collecting sanitation levy.

They accused officials of the Anambra State Environmental Protection Agency, ANSEPA, of employing the services of daredevil thugs who often besiege the community in odd hours with arms and going from house to house to terrorize residents, beating and maiming those who fail to pay the said levy.

Worried by the development, the leadership of the community, which is the most populated community in the local government, sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) letter to the member representing Ogbaru federal constituency, Hon Afam Ogene over their harrowing experiences in the hands of agents of the state government agency.

The SOS letter was presented after a protest by the residents of the community, who accused ANSEPA of illegally and violently demanding 2021 and 2023 sanitation levy from them.

Addressing the issue, Ogene called on the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene immediately to avoid total breakdown of law and order in the area.Specifically, Ogene urged

the state government to address the contentious issue of the 2021 and 2022 sanitation levy in the area, so as to conclusively resolve the disagreement and avert a looming security danger in Okpoko.

According to the lawmaker, such cruel approach to revenue collection is condemnable, adding that such style should not be encouraged in a democratic and civilized society.

He said: “While I am not against revenue generation by government, such activities should be undertaken in a legitimate, civilized, peaceful and fair approach that would not threaten the peace of the people.

“I, therefore, call on Governor Soludo to urgently call ANSEPA management to order, especially the contractor responsible for the collection of levy from Okpoko in particular and Ogbaru local government area in general, in order not to ignite crisis and bad blood between the community and government agencies.”