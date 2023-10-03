Ten over Ten records releases EP ‘Down South’, Ft Big YSL, Lawszzy and Dempriist

By Ayo Onikoyi

Ten Over Ten Records, a dynamic and visionary music label based in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, proudly announces the release of their highly anticipated EP, “Down South.” This remarkable project showcases the exceptional talents of their signed artists, Big YSL, Lawszzy, and Dempriist, as they delve deep into the struggles faced by the youths in the Niger Delta Region, particularly the Creeks of Rivers State.

“Down South” is a powerful musical journey that serves as an authentic reflection of the realities experienced by the young generation in the Niger Delta. Through their insightful lyrics, infectious melodies, and captivating storytelling, Big YSL, Lawszzy, and Dempriist give voice to the dreams, challenges, and triumphs of the people living in this vibrant and culturally rich region.

Ten Over Ten Records is thrilled to present this EP as their maiden body of work, marking a significant milestone for the label. With a strong commitment to promoting artists from the southern region of Nigeria, the label aims to become a dominant force in the local music industry, showcasing the incredible talent that resides in Port Harcourt and beyond.

“Down South” is a sonic masterpiece that blends various genres, including Afrobeats, hip-hop, and traditional sounds, to create a unique and compelling listening experience. The EP features a seamless fusion of infectious rhythms, heartfelt lyrics, and captivating melodies, demonstrating the exceptional artistry and versatility of Big YSL, Lawszzy, and Dempriist.

Each track on the EP offers a distinct perspective on the struggles faced by the youth in the Niger Delta Region. From tales of poverty and environmental degradation to stories of resilience, hope, and the pursuit of a better future, “Down South” encapsulates the multifaceted experiences of the region’s inhabitants.

Ten Over Ten Records is confident that “Down South” will resonate deeply with music lovers across Nigeria and beyond, shedding light on the often underrepresented narratives of the Niger Delta. Through this EP, the label aims to foster greater understanding, empathy, and appreciation for the struggles faced by the youth in this marginalized community.

“Down South” by Big YSL, Lawszzy, and Dempriist is now available on all major streaming platforms. Listeners are invited to embark on this extraordinary musical journey and experience the raw talent, passion, and creativity that Ten Over Ten Records has to offer.