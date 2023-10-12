Technology minister unveils NOTAP N900m new Hdqrs

…Saves N74.138bn in 8yrs

…Registers 244 parents

By Emmanuel Elebeke-Abuja

The minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Hon. Geoffrey Nnaji has unveiled the new office building of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Transfer, NOTAP commissioned in Abuja.

The minister, while speaking at the commissioning of the new edifice stated that it would address the lingering challenge of office space and accommodation challenge of the agency, adding that the completion of the project is one of the landmark and legacy achievements in the history of NOTAP.

“I am most delighted because this project is one of the fastest infrastructural projects executed by the Federal Government, which is as a result of the strategic importance attached to the technological advancement of our dear country.

“Undoubtedly, the importance of a conducive work environment towards attaining efficiency, increased productivity and enhanced staff performance for optimal service delivery cannot be over emphasized.

“This greatly underscores the critical role of this edifice to the effective implementation of the NOTAP mandates and functions.”

He assured that his administration as Minister will continue to provide the necessary Support to NOTAP towards achieving its mandates of regulating and registering technology transfer agreements in the country and promoting indigenous technological activities.

“We will support NOTAP to ensure that all the MDAs and private sector organizations register their technology transfer agreements with the Office as stipulated in its mandates.”

He charged the management and staff of NOTAP shall continue to work in harmony with renewed zeal and commitment to justify the funding priority accorded to this project towards sustained technological development our dear nation.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the agency, Mohammed Dan-Azumi described the commissioning of the building vas a dream come through.

He explained that the building which was started in 2019 was completed at the cost N900 million in the midst of if other contending needs.

He said the project did not cost as much as people would expect because of prudence management of resources and honesty of contractor who did not compromised for wanting to protect his good image.

The outgoing DG, who will be exciting the stage by next week also said under his watch, about 244 patents were registered from 3915 to 2022, just as the agency saved over N74.13 billion from capital flight in the last 8 years.

He charged the staff to main a harmonious working relationship and ensure that the mandate of the agency is always given a priority place.