Tech companies look out for “makers” not certificate holders – Minister Bosun Tijani

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr ‘Bosun Tijani said technology companies now look out for “makers” and not certificate holders.

Tijani stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

He said, “Companies today are companies who make stuff; they are looking for makers, not just people with certificates and what that means is that a lot more young people today are getting well-paid jobs without being into an academic institution.”

The minister urged youths to embrace both traditional academic learning and modern skill acquisition.

According to Tijani, the Federal Government has plans to establish a hardware training centre in Aba in Abia State.

He noted that the government is exploring partnerships with related agencies and bringing together some of the country’s brightest minds with expertise in hardware.

Tijani said, “We are bringing some of the top minds that we know that are from Nigeria that have been working with hardware together. We have actually crafted a path on how we will invest in what is happening in Aba and our vision is that in the next couple of months.

“We can actually set up a centre that is focused on hardware production when it comes to tech and that centre is not going up be there to duplicate what’s being done.

“It’s going to focus on building new technology exposing business people in that region and how they can leverage technology to do what they can do better and also groom and train a lot of talents,” he added.