Teachers Day 2023: We’ll build teachers’ capacity, improve their welfare — Uba Sani

Malam Uba Sani

By Ibrahim Hassan,Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has expressed his administration’s willingness to continue to support and build on the capacity of teachers while improving their welfare to attract the younger generation to the noble profession of teaching, as it was in the past.

The Governor who joined world leaders to celebrate teachers on World Teachers’ Day 2023, said teachers’ contributions to the formation of values in society can not be overlooked, and for that, they all must be celebrated.

The theme of this year’s UNESCO World Teachers’ Day 2023 celebration is tagged “The Teachers We Need for the Education we want: The Global Imperative to reverse the teacher shortage”.

In a statement issued by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kaduna State,Uba Sani said “today, on World Teachers’ Day, we celebrate our teachers who educate and shape us to become productive citizens of our great country Nigeria. As teachers and a crucial contact of authority outside the home,you are highly regarded as not only tutors but also second parents especially at the primary and secondary levels of learning.”

The Governor in his goodwill message to Kaduna teachers,gave the assurance of his administration’s willingness to continue to support and build on the capacity of teachers while improving their welfare to attract the younger generation to the noble profession of teaching,as it was in the past.

“The 2023 theme for World Teachers Day is timely especially with the current dire economic realities experienced by Nigerians,now more than ever we need the firm but loving hands of you,our esteemed teachers to circumvent these murky times,with your knowledge and expertise. I want to urge you to continue to instill the virtues of patience,diligence and contentment into our children whom we have entrusted in your care.” Governor Sani said.

The Governor disclosed that the Kaduna State Government has embarked on several interventions and programmes towards improving the abilities of teachers across Kaduna state, which include: TPD trainings for over 8,000 teachers,STEP training for 9,000 teachers in collaboration with British Council, Digital Literacy Training for 8,500 teachers with support from BESDA,the development of a Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) with support from UNICEF,160 ECCDE teachers trained on REGIO EMILIA with support from UNICEF, Trained 2400 teachers in Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) methodology in 3 Local Government Areas,Trained 2,667 teachers on Accelerated Foundational teaching skills in 6 LGEAs with support from PLANE programme and Conducted Biometric Verification for teachers.

Governor Sani called on parents and other key stakeholders to raise their children and wards to respect teachers. He asked for their support,prayers and protection against any form of intimidation or maltreatment towards teachers,especially in the line of duty.