Nigeria’s current tax system hindering investments, business growth – Stakeholders

By Godwin Oritse

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Ondo State and Caribbean Maritime University, Jamaica, have signed another five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exchange program for students and staff in maritime education.



OAUSTECH Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, who just returned from Jamaica, said that the first MoU signed by both universities in 2017 expired in December 2022.



Ologunorisa said that the new MoU, to run from 2023 to 2028, was signed between the President of Caribbean Maritime University, Prof. Andrew Spencer, and himself in Jamaica.



He stated: “This new MoU is part of my internationalisation agenda for repositioning OAUSTECH as well as the development of the Blue Economy of Nigeria. The purpose of the MoU is to assist OAUSTECH in producing the needed manpower and expertise for the development of Nigeria’s maritime industry.



“The MoU covers students and staff exchanges, joint research, publications, teaching through visiting professorships in areas of maritime education and Blue Economy,” he said.