Taraba: Kefas seeks deployment of more troops to border communities

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba has called on the Armed Forces of Nigeria to increase its presence in the border towns between Nigeria and Cameroon to protect the citizens against activities of criminal elements from Cameroon.

Kefas made the call when he paid courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Monday in Abuja.



He said the Cameroonian Ambzonian rebels in the past few month had been terrorising border towns in Kashimbila Local Givernment Area of the state, adding that it was important that the military increases its presence in the area.



He said the people of the state desired to live in peace and continue to maintain good relationship with the neighboring countries to be able to carry out their business activities with them.



According to Kefas, the rebels are committing atrocities and killings daily.



“So, we want you to look into that and see how we can increase presence of troops so that we will be able to curtail their excesses, so we can talk of how we can make the lives of our people better,” he said.



The governor commended the efforts of the military in addressing the security challenges that had confronted the state over a period of time.



He expressed confidence in the ability and commitment of the CDS and other service chiefs to deal with the challenges and restore peace to the country.



He said the troops in Taraba had in recent time embarked on serious operations to clean up the presence of bandits, especially in the ungoverned spaces within the states.



Kefas said the suspension of all mining activities in the state was also yielding the desired result coupled with the presence of the military in the state.



“We are here to let you know that we are ready to cooperate with armed forces to ensure security in Taraba and by extension to the northeastern part of of Nigeria and also Nigeria.



“So, if we are able to take charge and make our state safe for investors to come in, I believe that at the end we will be making progress,” he said.



Responding, the CDS, Gen. Musa, commended the efforts of the governor towards addressing the security challenges in the state and promised to ensure that the state and the nation in general become peaceful.



He said the importance of Taraba to the nation could not be over-emphasised, describing it as “a gold mine in terms of natural endowment”.



According to him, security is always number one priority of any government, and it is a must to ensure that people are provided with security.



“We want to assure you that we will do everything that is required to ensure that Taraba state remains peaceful because the state is highly blessed with human, mineral, natural and everything you can look at.

“I want to assure you that the Armed Forces of Nigeria is fully behind you, fully behind Taraba State, and to ensure that there is proper peace.

“I believe when there is peace in Taraba and other areas, it will transcend down to other states, especially in the North-East,” he said.

The CDS thanked the governor for the continuous support for the military in the state.