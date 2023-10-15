Taooma, 9ice others to capture Abuja in Asiricomedy’s ‘Open Secret’

By Ayo Onikoyi

A comedy extravaganza with a musical twist will take Abuja by storm on November 19 as celebrated comedy sensation, Asiricomedy, after the resounding success of the Lagos edition in August, brings his ‘Asiri Open Secret Live in Abuja’ comedy event to the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel.

According to the comedian, the event of humour and music will not be just another comedy show; “it’s a testament to my dedication to delivering top-notch entertainment. While the Lagos edition left my audience in stitches and craving more, I am promising to surpass expectations with this Abuja edition.”

Asiri, real name, Damilare Oluwasegun, has made a name for himself in the Nigerian entertainment scene as a master of comedy. His unique blend of wit, humor, and social commentary has earned him a dedicated fan base across the country. “ASIRI OPEN SECRET” is his brainchild, a comedy show that pulls back the curtain on life’s funny and sometimes absurd secrets.

He will be joined by a star-studded lineup of A-list musicians and renowned comedians, top of which are Taooma and 9ice.

According to him, audiences can look forward to a seamless fusion of hilarious sketches, stand-up comedy, and electrifying musical performances.

“I amset to create an unforgettable experience that will leave attendees rolling in laughter and dancing in the aisles. The choice of the prestigious Congress Hall at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, as the venue for this event, should reflect the grandeur and elegance that attendees can expect. This iconic location provides the perfect backdrop for an evening of laughter and music, offering top-tier facilities and an atmosphere of sheer luxury”, he said.

With surprises, special guests, and plenty of laughter in store, Asiri is leaving no stone unturned to capture Abuja.

The event is partnered and supported by Tpumpy estates and Vodi tailors.