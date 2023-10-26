Tantita hails Tinubu over Supreme Court victory

Tinubu

Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), on Thursday, October 26,th, 2023, felicitated with His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on his well-established victory at the Supreme Court.

Tantita management said in a statement; “There is no doubt that you convincingly won the presidential poll of 25th February 2023. The sustained sabre rattling has come to an end and we implore all Nigerians to support and join hands with you to move the nation forward”.

“We give God all the glory that it is now all over. Mr. President’s victory was well deserved, as it started with the ballot and it is now well consolidated with the Supreme Court judgement”.

According to the management; “All Nigerians are reassured that Mr. President is a clean man, his credentials are impeccable. The die was cast and all saw how it panned out with the last judgement. The Asiwaju Administration is built on a solid foundation and cannot be unhinged.

“Tantita Security Services Limited stands with you all the way.

“The tribunal of first instance wrote an all-encompassing judgement in its Wednesday 6th September 2023 verdict.

“That judgement was given after a thorough review of the facts.

“In tandem with that verdict, the Seven- man Justices of the Supreme Court, acquiesced and upheld the truth”, they stated.

They added; “Now that all issues pertaining to the presidential election have been resolved and brought to a head, the coast is clear for Mr. President to swing into the business of governance without distractions. And knowing who the Asiwaju is, we know Nigeria shall witness good tidings.

“Tantita Security Services Limited is confident that the Nation shall observe a new regime of turn arounds, be it in the economy, security or at the diplomatic paradigm”, they further said

Tantita Security Services Limited re-assured the President of its commitment to preserving and securing crude oil pipelines in the Niger Delta region and the restoration of our ecosystem, saying that; “No stone will be left unturned to guarantee increased crude production to assure revenue generation for the growth and diversification of the economy No stone will be left unturned to guarantee increased crude production to assure revenue generation for the growth and diversification of the economy.”

It warned that all local and foreign saboteurs still hiding to operate in the oil sector would be totally dislodged and made to face the law, adding that; “There shall be no sacred cow in our line of duty of sanitizing the creek of bootleggers and crooks around the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy”.

Once again, we congratulate Mr. President and wish you all the best as you navigate the nation to her assured destiny of greatness, happiness for all citizens and admiration in the comity of nations. The good Lord shall guide and protect you in the onerous task ahead”, Tantita Security Services Limited said.