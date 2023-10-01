Tanker explosion claims lives along Warri – Benin highway

By Paul Olayemi

No fewer than 20 people were said to have lost their lives following a tanker explosion at Koko junction along Warri – Benin Highway in Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Vanguard gathered that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday was a result of a spark from a faulty vehicle while the persons were busy scooping fuel that spilled from the tanker.



It was learned that among the dead were a pregnant woman, children, and some elderly persons.

An eye witness, who preferred anonymity, said the tanker fell and spilled its contents on the road and some persons rushed to scoop fuel despite being warned by drivers and security men who had stormed the scene after they learnt the tanker had fallen.



“We tried to prevent them but the youths threatened to beat us up telling us it’s their community. They came in their numbers carrying all sorts of containers and when the explosion happened around 12:15 am this morning we all fled.



“You can see dead bodies on the ground, some of them ran into the forest as I speak some dead bodies have been removed, I counted over 20 bodies” the eye witness who called his name Yusuf said.



When Vanguard visited the scene, some dead bodies burnt beyond recognition were seen on the ground, while burnt vehicles including the exploded tanker.