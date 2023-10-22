Talent manager, Chiazor Daniel bags political appointment in Delta State

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talent manager, entrepreneur, author and business consultant, Chiazor Daniel has bagged a political appointment.

Daniel, who is also the founder of Tribeman Global Solutions, a talent management/PR outfit was appointed as the Special Assistant on Youth and Talent Development by Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

Expressing his excitement over the call to serve his people, the ‘Compete or Dominate’ author said “When the Governor calls, you don’t ignore the call to serve. I have picked up my appointment as Special Assistant to Delta State Governor on Youth & Talent Development from the Secretary To The State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu. I also had the privilege of signing a copy of my new book competeordominate and present a proposal of Delta Youth Entrepreneurship Summit – DYES to the governor.”

“Thank you to his Excellency for finding me fit for this amiable position to serve the state in my area of unique specialty. To my brother Ambassador Prayer – You are a blessing to us all. Let’s bring Lagos to Delta State Entertainment. Congrats on your well deserved appointment as SSA on Entertainment. Thank you Jesus, I will never disappoint you. Let’s build a greater DELTA State.”

Chiazor Daniel had in the past managed top-notch talents including Uche Ogbodo, Ifu Ennada (ex-Big Brother Naija housemate), Realwarripikin, Lynda Dozie, Kevwe Ogunje, Tiktok Dancer Pride Evy, Reverend Sista, a fast rising comedienne and more.