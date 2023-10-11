Take care of your mental health, First Lady urges Nigerians

Oluremi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has urged Nigerians to prioritise their mental well-being amid societal pressure and social media challenges.

Tinubu made this known through a post on her X on Tuesday to commemorate the 2023 World Mental Health Day.

She also urged Nigerian adults to help the youth conquer their emotional challenges and promote healthy relationships.

“As we commemorate the 2023 World Mental Health Day with the theme ‘Mental health is a universal human right’, I wish to urge each and every one of us to pay more attention to our mental wellbeing as well as others,” the First Lady wrote.

“The challenges of our times have tested our resilience especially social media and societal pressure which has left many faced with emotional and psychological burdens that have taken its toll on their mental wellbeing.

“It is crucial that we recognise the significance of mental health and take collective action to support those who are affected in one way or the other.”

She added, “As we strive for a more promising nation, let us prioritise engaging our youth in candid conversations that will enhance their mental health, help them manage their emotions and expectations better while promoting healthy relationships and ultimately improve their productivity.

At this juncture, I call on our traditional rulers, religious leaders, NGOs and all well-meaning Nigerians to join the Government in showing concern and support for those seeking help. Together, we can create a society where mental wellness is a priority, and every individual feels valued and contributors to societal growth.”

“Together, we can build a healthier, more compassionate nation for all,” she added.