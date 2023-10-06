Tackle insecurity to avert farmers migration from Ekiti, Monarch charges Gov Oyebanji

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

…wants youths to embrace agriculture to bolster economy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The Onijan of Ijan-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi has expressed worry over the spate of kidnappings in the state, saying the development has resulted in panic in some areas of the state, which has made some farmers abandon their farms and relocate elsewhere.

Oba Aladesuyi, who said the worrisome situation has become endemic in his domain, especially at the popular Ijan/Ilumoba, Aisegba-Ekiti axis of the state, called on the state government and security agencies to restrategise and tackle the menace.

The Monarch spoke in his palace in Ijan-Ekiti, during the week at a press conference organised by his subjects to herald the commemoration of his one-year coronation anniversary on the throne.

He reiterated the commitment of his community to peace, harmony and readiness to cooperate with the government in tackling insecurity in the state, adding that youths of the community as well as other age groups would continue to render their support to Governor Biodun Oyebanji led administration’s drive at transforming the state.

Speaking further, Oba Aladesuyi called on Nigerian youths to embrace agriculture, in order to tackle the problem of hunger and unemployment that are ravaging the country.

The monarch suggested the need for government at all levels to focus more attention on the development of cottage industries to tackle the problem of unemployment that has become rampant among the youth of the country.

The monarch also commended the government over its effort to restore electricity to some parts of the state including his community after ten years of total blackout.

Speaking on his coronation anniversary slated to hold on Saturday 7th of October 2023, the first-class monarch said the event would be attended by eminent Nigerians as well as other traditional rulers within and outside the State.