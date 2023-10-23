Sylva promises to tackle problem of flooding, coastal erosion in Bayelsa

Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Nov.11 governorship election in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, says he will tackle the problem of flooding and coastal erosion in the state if elected.

Sylva made the pledge on Sunday when he visited Obogoro community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa for an assessment following the loss occasioned by recurring flooding and coastal erosion.

He regretted that land and buildings were caving into the encroaching rivers causing loss of property and livelihood.

Sylva said he would put place stringent mitigating measures to cushion the effect of frequent reoccurrence of the twin natural disasters ravaging communities in Bayelsa.

The APC governorship candidate said that a climate change policy which would serve as a strategic early warning and early response mechanism would be put in place if he was elected as governor of Bayelsa.