Swiatek ends Gauff win streak to reach China Open final

Poland’s Iga Swiatek (R) is congratulated by USA’s Coco Gauff following her victory in their womens singles semi-final match of the WTA China Open tennis tournament in Beijing on October 7, 2023. (Photo by Pedro PARDO / AFP)

World number two Iga Swiatek breezed into the China Open women’s final with a one-sided victory over Coco Gauff in Beijing on Saturday, handing the American her first defeat in 17 matches.

Swiatek beat the US Open champion 6-2, 6-3 to set up a clash with either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova on Sunday.

The Pole seized the advantage early in the first set and never gave an error-plagued, seemingly injured Gauff a sniff of getting back into the match.

Swiatek wasted no time in gaining a double break of serve and wrapped up the opening set when the American slammed a forehand into the net.

The four-time Grand Slam winner broke again in the opening game of set two before the match was paused while Gauff received treatment for an apparent shoulder injury.

Afterwards, Swiatek picked up where she left off and sealed the win when the 19-year-old hit yet another forehand into the net.

Gauff had not lost a match since falling to compatriot Jessica Pegula in Montreal in August.

World number five Rybakina will play Samsonova, ranked 22nd, in the other semi-final later on Saturday.

Rybakina eliminated the top-ranked women’s player and tournament favourite Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets on Friday.

The China Open is taking place for the first time since 2019 after Beijing ended its isolationist zero-Covid policy.

The men’s competition concluded on Wednesday, when Italy’s Jannik Sinner beat world number three Daniil Medvedev in the final.