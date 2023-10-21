Suspended monarchs: Make white paper public – Osun traditional ruler urges Adeleke

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A prominent traditional ruler in Osun state, Olowu-kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has tasked Governor Ademola Adeleke to make public the white paper on suspended traditional rulers in the state.

The Governor, had during his inauguration in November last year issued an Executive Order suspending over twenty monarchs, including Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree, Owa of Igbajo, Olupo of Oluponna among others.

The Governor also set up a committee to review the monarchs’ appointments to ensure that they conform with due process, giving the panel six weeks to submit it findings.

However, over six months after the submission of its report, the State Government is yet to make public the white paper on the committee findings despite repeated promises by the Governor to treat the matter with urgency.

Fielding questions from newsmen at his palace at Owu-Kuta on Saturday, Oba Oyelude urged the governor to, in the interest of justice, make public the white paper to rest the imbroglio on the matter.

“The Governor had promised to make the white paper on the findings public at the last publict interaction in the state capital, I therefore, plead with the governor to make good his promise on the matter.

“The communities affected deserved to know the fate of their kingdoms, hence, the need for the governor to hasten action on the matter”, he said.

The monarch also sought understanding of Nigerians on the economic hardship in the country, saying President Bola Tinubu deserves our support to build a better Nigeria.