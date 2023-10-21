Suspected hoodlums kill 58-year-old woman in Gombe

The Police Command in Gombe State has begun investigation into the alleged murder of a 58-year-old woman, Mrs Aishatu Abdulhahi.

The Police said the deceased was slaughtered by unknown assailants on Friday in Gombe.

This is contained in a statement by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Mahid Mu’azu, on Saturday in Gombe.

He said the assailants stormed the deceased’s residence at Jekadafari area of Gombe metropolis at about 21:45hrs before fleeing with her cellphone.

“When we received the information, our men moved to the scene where Mrs Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood, and was immediately rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where she was confirmed dead.

“The Command has expressed shock and dismay at the heinous crime and pledged to do everything within its power to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.

Mu’azu said the Command has launched full-scale investigation to ascertain the circumstances of the incident and identify the murderers.

He said that the restriction of movement imposed was still in place, and urged commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators to help the police with credible information.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya has condemned the murder of the woman.

In a statement by Ismaila Misili, Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gombe, the governor ordered the Police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the crime.

The governor reiterated commitment to ensure the safety and security of the people in the state.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that there will be no escape from justice for those responsible for this vile and vicious act.

“Our security agencies are directed to leave no stone unturned to track down the culprits to account for their heinous action,” he said.

While commiserating with the bereaved family, Yahaya urged residents of the state to remain calm and vigilant in the face of any threat to security