Suspected herders ambush Benue travellers as soldiers rescue 6 Kaduna abductees

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Armed herders have reportedly attacked a Benue Links commercial bus, a truck and commercial motorcycle operators at Tyolaha village, Gwer West Local Government Area of the state, killing 3 persons as soldiers rescue 6 Kaduna abductees

However the state police command claimed that one life was lost in the incident.

It was gathered from a driver of the company that the 18-seater bus was conveying passengers from Makurdi to Otukpo when they ran into an ambush by the heavily armed herders.

When the heavily armed herders, who have been terrorising that part of the state ambushed the vehicle including two okada riders and a truck driver around Tyolaha village and opened fire on them the truck driver was lucky, he saw them early and jumped into the bush.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Catherine Anene said the victims “were driving towards Naka around 8pm when some armed men came out of the bush and attacked their bus. Three people were injured, there was intervention so they didn’t kill them instantly as they intended to.

“They were taken to the hospital for treatment but one of them died in the hospital; investigation is ongoing.”

Meanwhile, soldiers of 1 Division, Nigerian Army on a clearance operation killed a bandit and rescued 6 kidnapped victims.

According to Lt Col.Musa Yahaya,Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 1 Division, army’s efforts have continued to yield positive result in its operations over the period.

His words: “Acting on credible intelligence on the kidnap of 6 persons at Hayin Tsando area of Maraban Jos, the gallant troops quickly mobilized and embarked on a search and rescue operation. The troops made contact with the bandits and a fight ensued.,” Yahaya stated.

“During the operation, troops successfully rescued 6 kidnapped victims, captured 2 AK 47 rifles and neutralized one bandit while others escaped with several degrees of gunshot wounds.”

The 1 Division Nigerian Army, however, appealed to all paramedics to be on lookout for persons with gunshot wounds and report to the Nigerian Army and other sister security services for prompt action.