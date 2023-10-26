Supreme Court’s verdicts end unfounded stories about Tinubu — Idahosa

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Chairman House Committee on Healthcare Services and member representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State in the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa has lauded the victory of President Ahmed Tinubu at the Supreme Court saying it would end all the unfounded stories on his election victory.

Idahosa stated this while reacting to the judgement delivered by the appellate court on Thursday.

In a message by his media aide, Friday Aghedo, the lawmaker noted that he was not surprised with the judgement delivered but urged Nigerians to desist from speculations.

He said speculations posed a great danger to the existence of the country if not checked.

He said “With this judgement, it is my hope that the verdict has put to an end the needless bickering, distractions and provocation that greeted the 2023 presidential election.

“I congratulate the leadership and all members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on this sweet victory.

“With this final judgement, I hope we can now all put aside our differences and work for the common good of all irrespective of our party’s affiliation,” he stated.