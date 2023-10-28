Supreme Court Victory: PDP’s Gov Eno vows to work with Tinubu

Gov Umo Eno

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

UYO – Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has pledged his administration’s commitment to work harmoniously with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the Supreme Court (SC) affirmation of Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 polls.

Eno penned the vow in a message yesterday to felicitate with the President on the final affirmation of his victory, saying the development ends the litigations that trailed the outcome of the February 25 elections.

He said though Akwa Ibom government is led by the Peoples Democratic Party, there was need to connect with the All Progressives Congress-led government at the centre to attract developments to his State.

Governor Eno said his administration remains committed to ensuring that Akwa Ibom people receive optimum value for revenue that accrues to the state in the face of growing hardship occasioned by prevailing economic doldrum across the nation.

He said, “when I say there is no money, I mean there is no money to throw around but there is money to do good things. There is money to do every good thing.

“Money to do investments will not be a problem in this state. Money by itself is a scarce commodity. If you throw money around like that, it will lose its value”.