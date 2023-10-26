Supreme Court verdict, victory for democracy – Arewa Youths

Supreme Court

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Arewa Youth Federation, AYF, on Thursday, lauded the judiciary over the Supreme Court judgement that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s election victory.

The group, through its President, Adamu Kabir Matazu, described the unanimous decision of the apex court which dismissed appeals that were lodged against Tinubu by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and that of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, as a victory for democracy.

The AYF equally saluted the courage of the apex court panel which it said delivered judgement on the two appeals, in record time.

“The Supreme court has spoken well, it is now time for action. All Nigerians should unite with the President to ensure the rapid development of the country.

“We also urged the oppositions to sheath their swords and join hands with Tinubu to move the country forward.

“The decision of the Supreme Court has affirmed the desire and aspirations of Nigerians and it is a welcomed decision,” the AYF stated.

It will be recalled that a seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro had on Thursday, dismissed appeals that Atiku and Obi lodged against the outcome of the presidential election that held on February 25.

The apex court, while affirming the earlier verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, held that the two appeals lacked merit.