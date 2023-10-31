Supreme Court verdict, Naira stability, Rivers crisis, other issues discussed at PDP Govs meeting

The PDP Governors’ Forum held a meeting under the leadership of H.E Governor Bala Mohammed, CON, at the Oyo State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Tuesday, 31st October, 2023.

The Forum deliberated on issues of concern to the Forum, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the nation and reached the following conclusions:

The meeting noted the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on the 2023 Presidential Election and believes that this brings an end to the Presidential election cycle as there must be an end to litigation. As a Forum, we believe and re-state our faith and confidence in the judiciary to do justice in political and other cases before the Courts. We are concerned that while the Supreme Court has laid down precedents on pre-election issues, PDP candidates in Plateau State are being disqualified on the same grounds. We urge the judiciary at the apex level to ensure that our jurisprudence is not distorted. We remain vigilant in the struggle for democracy and good governance in the country.

The meeting vowed to reposition and strengthen PDP as a viable opposition political party ready and willing to play its role as the vanguard of the Nigerian people for democracy, good governance and accountability.

The PDP Governors were alarmed at the recent developments in Rivers State and welcomes the intervention of Mr. President to bring the crises to an end. The meeting urged all parties to the Rivers State crises to sheath their sword and resort to peaceful means of resolution. The Forum further offers its platform for a quick and just containment of the issues involved.

On the national economy, the meeting urgently requested the patriotic intervention of the Federal Government to stabilize the Naira, control inflation, stem the unemployment crises, and bring more succour to Nigerians.

The PDP Governors congratulated the host, His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, for his hospitality in hosting of the meeting.

Those in attendance were:

i. Gov. Bala Mohammed, CON-Bauchi State -Chairman

ii. Gov. Siminalayi Fubara – Rivers State – Vice Chairman

iii. Gov. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri -Adamawa State -Member

iv. Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori -Delta State -Member

v. Gov. Ifeanyi Ossai – Deputy Gov. Enugu State -Member

vi. Gov. Ademola Adeleke -Osun State -Member

vii. Gov. Seyi Makinde – Oyo State – Member (Host)

viii. Gov. Caleb Mutfwang – Plateau State – Member

ix. Gov. Godwin Obaseki- Edo State -Member

x. Gov. Kefas Agbu -Taraba State -Member

xi. Gov. Dauda Lawal -Zamfara State -Member