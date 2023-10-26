Supreme Court: Time to shun distraction, support Tinubu – Sen Akanbi

Akanbi

By Dickson Omobola

Following the validation of President Bola Tinubu’s election by the Supreme Court , the founder, Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,COMBAT, Sen Rilwan Akanbi, has urged Nigerians to shun distraction and support the President in fixing the country.

He also said the development showed that rule of law has a place in Nigeria.

Akanbi said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words:”The electoral petition brought up by the runner’s up and second runner’s up at the apex court where President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at February 2023 election is was challenged has been dismissed.

“Without much to say, the judicial pronouncement is a good omen to Nigerians and the whole world. It shows that democracy and rule of law are fully entrenched in our country.

“It is also a reward of the handwork of President Tinubu who has built bridges and network.

“The utmost support given to him by ardent apostles and supporters has paid off.

As the initiator of Coalition Movement for Bola Ahmed Tinubu ,COMBAT, Deputy National Chairman, SWAGA ’23, Chairman Policy and Strategy Committee ICC and SouthWest Anchor Planning and Monitoring Committee PCC, I hereby use this medium to thank the almighty God who gives power and sustains it.

“The victory at the Supreme Court was expected and everyone should now put all hands on deck to support the President. Enough of distractions.”