Supreme court ruling: Tinubu ‘ll now focus on Nigeria’s challenges — PDP’s Adeleke

Gov Adeleke

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun says it is time for President Bola Tinubu to focus on tackling Nigeria’s numerous challenges, following the affirmation of his election by the Supreme Court.

Adeleke said this in a statement by Malam Olawale Rasheed, his spokesperson in Abuja.

He congratulated Tinubu for the affirmation saying it was time to come together for Nigeria.

“The governor made the congratulatory remarks in the presence of the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Folasade Ojo-Tinubu who was at Ede to attend the 8th Day Fidau prayer of the father of Osun State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Alhaji Wahab Ayofe,” he said.

He lauded the main opposition candidate in the election for deepening the country’s electoral jurisprudence by testing their complaints at the law court.

“Our judicial system has once again proven itself in tackling disputes that arise from our elections.

“On behalf of the good people of Osun, I congratulate President Tinubu on his judicial victory at the apex court.

“It is my hope that your presidency will bring progress, unity, and prosperity to our nation, and I want to restate my commitment to partner you in offering good governance for our people,” he said.