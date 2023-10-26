Peter Obi ‘ll never be President of Nigeria – Reno Omokri

Ex-aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has finally fulfilled his promise.

Reno had three days ago promised to dance if Supreme Court dismisses the appeal filed by the candidate of the Labour Party, in the February 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi.

Supreme Court in a unanimous decision by a seven-member panel of Justices, dismissed as lacking in merit, the appeal Obi filed to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

Happy with the Supreme Court judgement, Omokri via his Twitter handle now, X Platform, danced meritorious and vociferously told Obi that he would never become president of Nigeria.

He echoed that he has never suffered what he suffered in the hands of the ‘Obidients,’ (supporters of Peter Obi).

His words: “Since I was born, I have never suffered what I suffered in the hands of the Obidients. Peter Obi, you will never be president of Nigeria”