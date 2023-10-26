Supreme court: NICOT hails Tinubu’s victory, calls for teamwork

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- The President of Nigerian Community in Turkey , NICOT, Prince Emre Magboh, on Friday hailed the victory of President Bola Tinubu, at the supreme court last Thursday, just as he called on all Nigerians to join hands with the president to move Nigeria forward.

Magboh disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen.

It was his view that the legal battle was over and that the president deserved support to make Nigeria a reference point to other nations.

According to him, “I wish to use this medium to call on all Nigerians to join hands with our president through his Renewed Hope Agenda to save Nigeria from the doldrums as no Nation has ever prospered in disunity but in unity of purpose and patriotism.

“I encourage all Nigerians to embrace the fact that elections are over with the Supreme Court Judgment and work with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration towards a better Nigeria for us all. Once again, congratulations His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) and may God Continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”he said.

As part of his prayers to the Nigeria President, he said: “Congratulations to His Excellency, President, Bola Ahmed Tunubu ( President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria) on your victory at the Supreme Court of Nigeria. On behalf of the Nigerian Community Turkey, I heartily congratulate you and pray for God’s wisdom and direction to carry this daunting task of your “renewed hope agenda” to make Nigeria a reference point to other nations.”