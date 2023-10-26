Supreme Court Judgment: SDP candidate, Adebayo congratulates Tinubu on victory.

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court on Thursday, saying the judgement came exactly as he had predicted.

The lawyer politician, whose party, SDP, came 6th in the election, said he and politicians should look forward to 2027 for another election.

Writing on his official X handle, @Pres_Adebayo, he said: “Once again, as I did when @inecnigeria declared @officialABAT duly elected as President of Nigeria, I warmly congratulate @officialABAT on his Supreme Court victory upholding the Court of Appeal judgment. I pray that neither Mr. President, nor Nigerians will regret this day. God bless Nigeria,”

He insisted that the court should not be blamed because the Supreme Court had just upheld its well-established precedent and done justice according to the laws of Nigeria. He commended the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Mr Peter Obi, for fighting their battle up to the apex court, but urged them to try again in 2027.

He said: “The courts are not to blame. Exactly as I had predicted to the letter, the Supreme Court has upheld its well established precedents and done justice according to the laws of Nigeria. Kudos to @atiku and @PeterObi. @officialABAT won. We shall vie again in 2027.”