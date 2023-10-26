Supreme Court judgment: Bury your hatchets, Ganduje, CSOs tell Atiku, Obi

Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and civil society groups under the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative have applauded Thursday’s Supreme Court decision which upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the last presidential election.

Reacting to the development in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Edwin Olofu, the party chairman urged the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar and that Labour Party LP, Peter Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with he president stop move the nation forward.

On its part, the Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiative asked both Atiku and Obi not to leave the country but to stay back and contribute their quota to national development.

National Coordinator of the coalition, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi who addressed a rally outside the court premises said the judiciary has done an exceptional job by delivering a very sound judgment in the history of election petitions in Nigeria.

He said; “To the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress, APC, His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, you have done well. Within your few months in the office, the APC is winning from all angle, your resilience in repositioning the party has added value to our democracy and has thus contributed in no small measure, to the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“We wish to reiterate and call on all those who participated in the last Presidential election are welcome to join the new Nigeria of our dream, an egalitarian Nation where peace and justice shall reign.

“We specifically single out the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the candidate of the Labour Party LP, Mr. Peter Obi, not to abandon Nigeria. It is our opinion that they should stay back and contribute meaningfully to the project Nigeria. We believe that as citizens of Nigeria, one must not become a president or vice president before he or she can make a meaningful contribution to the development of our Nation.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a former Vice President and Mr. Peter Obi as a former governor should not hesitate to give appropriate advice devoid of politics and self-aggrandizement. They should continue to reign on their supporters to embrace peace and tranquillity.

“For now, the struggle for political power has ended for the duo but that does not mean they do not have opportunity in future. Therefore, before the said future will come there is a need to cooperate with the incumbent and ensure that we all succeed together as a Nation.

“It is a fact that when rain falls it will not fall only on the land of APC members but both PDP and LP members will benefit. The road and other infrastructure to be built by this administration will be travelled on by all. We are brothers and sisters. The achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be enjoyed by only APC members but both PDP and LP members will partake. All Nigerians will rejoice at the end that Tinubu happened to Nigeria”.

Ganduje, in his statement, said the judgment has laid to rest all claims by the opposition that the votes at the presidential poll were manipulated in favour of President Tinubu.

According to him, the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict would now pave the way for President Tinubu to concentrate on implementing the Renewed Hope mandate of the APC for the benefit of Nigerians.

Ganduje called on Atiku and Obi to bury their hatchets and join hands with President Tinubu to reposition the country towards sustainable growth and development.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us. It is our responsibility as patriots to pool our resources together to move the country forward. I congratulate both Atiku and Obi for their dogged fight to extend the frontiers of our democracy and law.

“This is democracy. Tinubu’s victory is another victory for democratic rule in the country. There is still room for both Obi and Atiku to actualize their presidential aspiration after the second term tenure of President Tinubu in 2031,” he noted.