Supreme Court judgement: We‘ll be victorious tomorrow – Labour Party declares

Labour Party has expressed confidence that tomorrow’s Supreme Court judgement would be in its favour.

The party disclosed this through its national legal officer, Kehinde Edun.

Edun noted that its presidential candidate in the February 25, 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi would be declared winner.

In his words: “We are expecting victory because that is what justice demands; that is what Nigerians want. We will not lose hope. We have presented our case before the court.

“We are confident of victory for the Labour Party and Nigerians. We know that there will be jubilation everywhere in Nigeria.”

Vanguard had reported how the Supreme Court had fixed tomorrow, Thursday, to deliver the judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, that Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was the valid winner of the presidential election held on February 25.