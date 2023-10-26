Supreme Court Judgement: Police warn against disrupting public peace, safety in FCT

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command said late on Wednesday night that it has deployed human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 Presidential Election scheduled for today, Thursday 26/10/2023

A statement by the Command said, “The deployment which consists of Intelligence and tactical assets at the Command’s disposal is born out of the need to avert any form of threat to the judicial process.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna Garba wishes to warn members of the public who may be willing or planning to disrupt the judicial process, wreck havoc or cause mischief to dissuade from such, as any attempt or act to disrupt the judicial process or thrThe FCT Police Command said late on Wednesday night that it has deployed human and material resources across the Federal Capital Territory in preparation for the Supreme Court judgement on the 2023 Presidential Election scheduled for today, Thursday 26/10/2023eaten the public peace will be met with decisive action.

“The CP calls for vigilance and urged residents to make best use of the police Control room numbers in reporting suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”