Supreme Court judgment: LP alleges plot to suppress Abure, Obi

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Julius Abure, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a section of the ruling class to suppress him, the party’s standard bearer, Peter Obi and the ‘Obedient Movement’ following the ruling of the Supreme Court on the presidential election, on Thursday.

Abure said this at a press conference in Abuja.

While disagreeing with the ruling of the Supreme Court on the February 25, 2023 presidential election, he said the vilification agenda of the authorities is to destroy the party’s mission which is aimed at rescuing Nigeria from the hands of criminal gangs.

Abure said: “It is also pertinent to put on record that we have it on very good authority that the government may have marked some Labour Party, LP’s key leaders, especially and our Leader and Presidential candidate Mr Peter Obi, in particular for vilification, to suppress the party, suffocate our team, and our goal of a New Nigeria.

“The planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of our leaders using security agencies and all other government institutions will be defended.”

He urged members of the party at all levels as well as members of the ‘Obidient family’, to be vigilant and brace up for the challenges ahead.

He said, “The struggle for a New Nigeria will certainly be tortuous and hard. We are also calling on the international community to rise to the occasion to defend democracy in Nigeria.

“Your voices were loud and clear in condemnation of the outcome of the presidential election.

“As we approach the next stage of our democratic journey, we call on you to stand by the millions of Nigerians who are already pushed beyond their limits into unnecessary hardship and penury.”

Abure stressed that the struggle by the party’s founding fathers to build a nation where truth and justice shall reign and enthrone democracy has been destroyed.

He described the Supreme Court judgement today as “another sad day for democracy in Nigeria”.