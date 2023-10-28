Supreme Court Judgment: Atiku to address national issues Monday

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar will address the press on national issues on Monday.

The PDP Publicity Office disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

This comes on the heels of the Supreme Court judgment, which dismissed the former vice president’s appeal for lacking in merit and affirmed President Bola Tinubu the winner of the February presidential election.

According to the statement, Atiku will address issues of serious importance to the nation.

The statement reads, “The presidential candidate of our great party, the PDP, in the February 25, 2023, presidential election and former Vice President of the Federal Republic of NigeriaAtiku Abubakar, Wazirin Adamawa, will address a crucial press conference on issues of serious importance to the nation.

“Date is Monday, October 30, 2023 at PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja. The time is time is 11am prompt.”