Supreme Court: Dafinone hails President Tinubu, calls for unity

Tinubu

Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the Supreme Court, which reaffirmed his election as the president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential polls.

In a press statement issued on Thursday, Senator Dafinone hailed the verdict of the apex court as a reflection of the will of the people, which was freely given to President Tinubu in the February 25 election.

He commended the Supreme Court for upholding the rule of law and the integrity of the electoral system, by dispensing justice to all parties in the case, including the Petitioners, the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, who challenged the outcome of the election.

He said the court had demonstrated its independence and impartiality, as well as its respect for the constitution and the democratic principles that guide the nation.

He urged all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to accept the verdict of the court and rally behind President Tinubu as he continues to implement his Renewed Hope agenda for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

He also called on the opposition candidates, Peter Obi of LP and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, to accept the outcome of today’s supreme court verdict and team up hands with Tinubu to build a united and prosperous nation.

He said: “I urge all Nigerians, regardless of their political affiliations, to accept the verdict of the court and rally behind President Tinubu as he continues to implement his Renewed Hope agenda for a prosperous and united Nigeria.

“The task of building a great nation is a collective decision, so, I want to urge the opposition candidates, Peter Obi of LP and Atiku Abubakar of PDP, to accept the outcome of today’s supreme court verdict and join hands with President Tinubu to build the nation of our dream.”

As a senator and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Dafinone pledged his full support and cooperation to President Tinubu-led administration.

He said he would work with Mr. President and other stakeholders to ensure that they deliver on their promises to the Nigerian people.

The renowned chartered accountant stated further that he would continue to represent the interests and aspirations of his constituents in Delta Central and contribute to the development of Delta and the country at large.