Super Eagles camp swells with 20 players ahead of Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Twenty players have hit the Super Eagles camp in Partimao, Portugal, ahead of the team’s friendly matches against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique.

This was made known on the X (formerly Twitter) account of the Super Eagles as their camp officially opened on Wednesday.

From the post, Francis Uzoho of Omonia is the only goalkeeper in camp with the duo of Olorunleke Ojo of Enyimba and Adebayo Adeleye of Hapoel Jerusalem being expected.

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce); Jordan Torunarigha (KAA Gent); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa) and Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) are some of the defenders in camp.

Others include: Chidozie Awaziem (Boavista), Calvin Bassey (Fulham); Tyrone Ebuehi (Empoli) and Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista).

Midfielders Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge); Joe Ayodele-Aribo (Southampton) and Alex Iwobi (Fulham) are also in camp.

The attackers include Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan); Moses Simon (FC Nantes); Ademola Lookman (Atalanta); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli); Umar Sadiq (Real Sociedad); Terem Moffi (OGC Nice) and Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen).

Three players such as Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Hatayaspor FC) and Frank Onyeka (Brentford) are expected to arrive camp today.

Jose Peseiro’s side are billed to have their first training session at 5 pm.

The Super Eagles will face Saudi Arabia on Friday, 13 October, before clashing with Mozambique on Monday, 16 October.

Both friendly games are part of preparations for the Eagles for next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.