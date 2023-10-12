Sultan’s JNI sues for peace in Gaza Strip conflict

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto has said that the protracted conflict in the Gaza Strip must come to an end for the sake of human global peace, particularly that the Al-Aqsa mosque which is the third sanctified site after Makkah and Madinah was not spared in the unfortunate conflict.

This was contained in a statement signed by Prof.Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the JNI

Secretary General, made available to journalists in Kaduna.

The JNI extended “its deepest condolences to the victims and families of the affected by the ongoing blood letting, but needless conflict between Hamas and Israel. As an organization dedicated to promoting better understanding of Islam, peace, understanding, mutual trust, justice and upholding of international law, we firmly believe in the universal principle that truth always triumphs over falsehood, no matter how long it takes,” the JNI stated.

According to the JNI, freedom lovers and justice-seeking people of the world should know that a census conducted in 1916 in Palestine shows that the Jews were about 90,000, while the Palestinians were almost 700,000. But as a result of the partition of Palestine in 1948 by the United Nations (UN), tens of thousands Palestinians were expelled and replaced by Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union and other eastern European countries.

” Successive Arab-Israeli wars from 1948, 1967 and 1973 had not helped in the liberation of the occupied territories only rather it unfortunately exacerbated the sufferings of the Palestinians and continuous land grabbing in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.”

“Various international efforts, including peace talks and ceasefires, have been attempted, but a lasting resolution has remained elusive to the world. The conflict has continued unabated, fundamentally because of the failure of the international community especially the UN and the Arab League. “

The Muslim organisation explained that posterity will never account for the misdemeanor done humanity, no matter how long it takes.

“Therefore, for the sake of humanity, JNI joins other global voices of reason to call for an immediate ceasefire in the region to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue and peaceful resolution. The continuous violence and loss of innocent lives serves only to escalate tensions and deepen the sufferings of the people.”

“The world should know that this is not a war between Jewish and Muslims but a conflict between an oppressor and the oppressed. Palestinian people consist of both Muslims and Christians, and they deserve the sympathy of all people who truly believes in the sanctity of human life and dignity.”

“Furthermore, we implore the Ultra Right Wing Israeli government to respect the numerous resolutions put forth by the international community, which seek to end this crisis and establish a just and lasting peace. Particularly that a two-state solution for both conflict entities have been on the peace table and adherence to these resolutions is a crucial step towards the resolution of this long-standing conflict. Both parties must be willing to engage in meaningful dialogue (with no strings attached).International mediators, such as the US, UN, the European Union, and Arab states, can play a facilitating role (with utmost sincerity) in the peace process.”

“It should however be noted that the status of Jerusalem, the fate of some unnecessary settlements, and the rights of Palestinian refugees are key issues that must be addressed in a negotiated settlement. In this regard, a freeze on Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank is very crucial as a confidence-building measure, to the peace process. More so, the JNI is very much concerned that the global peace is becoming more of a mirage than a reality, with the systemic growing number of global conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Sudan, Iraq, Libya, Syrian conflicts, to mention a few. It is thus pertinent to ask, if the UN is really united against global conflicts?

“We further call for investment in economic development and infrastructure in the Palestinian territories which can help improve living conditions and create stability. Moreover, addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and providing assistance to vulnerable populations is essential. In addition, continued international support and pressure on both parties to adhere to negotiated agreements and the principles of international law are very fundamental.”

JNI appealed to all supporters and backers of Israeli occupation forces to prioritise the value of human lives and take concrete steps towards ending the violence in the Gaza Strip.

” It is our hope that through genuine dialogue, diplomacy and international law, as well as commitment to justice, the people of this region can finally experience the peace and security they deserve in- sha’Allah,” the statement added.