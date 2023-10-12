Subsidy removal: Probe Kyari now, coalition tells Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A Coalition for Mele-kyari Must Go, Lawyers for Reform Group, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to immediately, relieve the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Engr Mele Kyari, of his appointment over alleged corrupt practices and unpatriotic fuel subsidy regime.

Convener of the Coalition for Mele Kyari Must Go/Lawyers for Reform, Aare Oba Hassan, who made the call at a media briefing in Lagos, also demanded for his arrest, prosecution and forensic audit of the fuel subsidy regime under his watch.

The group, which consists of over 570 Coalition for Mele Kyari MUST GO movements, are: civil society, leaders of ethnic Nationalities and Socio-Justice and Human Rights groups.

According to Hassan, “Following our earlier demands for the full probe of Engr Mele Kyari, GCEO NNPCL on Monday 25th, September. 2023 in Abuja, It is hereby resolved to pursue the most corrupt evil genius rampaging and feasting on our economy through the NNPCL, precipitating our fundamental demands for his immediate removal, investigation and prosecution by the joint operations of the Inspector General of Police, EFCC, DSS , Obazie led investigation and the NSA at a court of competent jurisdiction accordingly.”

The statement read in part, “It is very sad that MELE KYARI deceived entire over 200 million Nigerians, misguided, misled us to the slaughter slab of monumental agony and destroyed the economic fabric survival base of Nigeria.

“A repeat of Mele Kyari’s chameleonic deceits is in the oven capable of wrecking the administration of President Bola Tinubu into abyss, if not urgently checked and sanctioned accordingly.

“We rely on the statement credited to President Tinubu’s newly appointed Mr Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman, Tax Reform Committee that the Federal government has lost over N10 trillion into the refineries turnaround maintenance without any meaningful achievements under Mele Kyari, while he called for the privatization of our four refineries if we must achieve growth, due to lack of succinct internal control measures to achieve optimal performance and positive end result.”