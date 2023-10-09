Subsidy Removal: Miners cry out to Tinubu for palliatives

….we were left out of COVID-19 palliatives – Miners’ boss reveals

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians anxiously await palliatives from Federal and State Governments following subsidy removal, miners under the auspices of Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Monday, cried out to President Bola Tinubu, to include them also for palliatives.

The President, MAN, ‘Dele Ayanleke, while speaking with Vanguard on issues affecting the solid minerals sector as it concerns members of the association pointed out that miners need serious attention by the Government to survive the harsh reality in operating in the sector on the heels of subsidy removal since May 29, 2023 by Tinubu in his inaugural speech delivered to Nigerians, and since then things are not the same with mines operators across the country.

Ayanleke said, they are seriously looking forward to be part of the palliative package that the Tinubu-led administration has for Nigerians, hence they demand inclusion also.

According to him, miners were left out of palliatives provided by the Buhari-led administration despite their moves and cries nothing was given to them while other sectors received their palliative packages.

He said: “We do not have palliatives for our members, even during COVID-19 pandemic, there was no palliative for our members.

“Even when we went to the Ministry’s Mining Cadastre Office, requesting palliative, and that they should consider us may be waving the annual fees for the operators during the two years of COVID-19 pandemic but it was turned down and that is why we are having issues not up to date in their annual renewal and practice fees.

“Government should this time around under subsidy removal give us palliative because all other sectors received palliatives that time of COVID-19 pandemic, and so it is good the government consider us for palliative this time around.”

He added that if their request is granted it will go a long way to reduce the current hardship miners are experiencing in their businesses and to make the sector active and productive since the focus is on solid minerals to become a major revenue earner for the country.